Deontay Wilder assures he’s not making any excuses in ominous warning

WBN Staff

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder has assured fans he’s not trying to make any excuses following a crushing defeat to Tyson Fury back in February.

Wilder took some time away from the media after losing to Fury in seven rounds at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Surfacing for an interview with the Premier Boxing Champions Podcast, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ vowed to return with a vengeance in the future.

A trilogy with Fury is contracted. It was certainly on the cards until the coronavirus outbreak changed the face of the planet.

Now, the American must wait on travel restrictions and potential alternate venues to see if the Fury collision can be salvaged.

One this is for sure, Wilder will be fully armed again once this becomes a reality.

Speaking about the loss before outlining his desire to make a stunning comeback, Wilder reiterated that something was off on fight night.

“The sound of the first bell it was like I wasn’t even there, for real,” explained Wilder to PBC Podcast. “I don’t know how to explain it. I just wasn’t there.

“That’s all I can tell you. I just wasn’t there. My whole body. Everything.

“But it’s going to be alright. Everything is going to be alright. Trust me. I’m just looking forward to getting back in there.

“I’ll do what I got to do. I don’t want to say too much. I don’t want people to feel like I’m making any excuses or anything like that.

“I’m happy. I’m in full health and I’m coming back stronger than ever,” he added.







DEONTAY WILDER AVENGER

Prior to the Fury loss, which was the first of his career, Deontay Wilder was recognized as the top heavyweight in the world.

What fans love more than most is a comeback, though. If the 34-year-old can get himself back to his old ways for the third fight with Fury, there’s no doubting Wilder has a chance of revenge.

Fury is riding the crest of a wave following an astonishing comeback to the ring from three years out. Wilder, for his part, won’t have to wait that long for his opportunity.