Tony Bellew backed for sensational comeback to face, defeat Andy Ruiz Jr.

Former world champion and Sky Sports pundit Johnny Nelson has made an astonishing claim surrounding the future on fellow commentator Tony Bellew.

Nelson, speaking on this week’s episode of The Black Eye Barber Shop Show, was asked by co-host Richard Poxon to discuss a recent admission by Bellew.

‘The Bomber’ stated he’d consider ending his eighteen-month retirement in a bid to iron out ex-world heavyweight title-holder Andy Ruiz Jr.

Bellew, currently appearing on Channel 4’s successful ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ show, aired his interest by saying: “I still feel I could beat people. I am confident I would play with Andy Ruiz Jr and make a fool out of him.”

Agreeing somewhat, Nelson told Poxon it’s not an unfathomable future match-up.

Ten minutes into the show below, Nelson predicted: “I agree. I hear that and I liked that.

“I’m telling you, when Andy Ruiz beat Anthony Joshua, if you know your boxing, you know he is a tricky handful. But he can be out-boxed.

“Anthony Joshua showed how to do that in the second fight. Now, you look at Tony Bellew (a cruiserweight) and it’s very hard to give him that heavyweight respect.

“But you forget that he sparred with David Price and a lot of heavyweights regularly. Tony Bellew is a decent boxer.

“For him to come out of retirement, I actually can’t not see it. I could see him really fancying it. He knows the reward out-weighs the risk.”

TONY BELLEW vs ANDY RUIZ JR.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has since revealed Bellew called him up and repeated what he’d said about Ruiz.

Hearn also added his belief that Bellew could win the fight.

“Tony Bellew phoned me and said: ‘I would smash Ruiz Jr’,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “He said: ‘I know I could beat him’. He is a fighter that misses it.

“After the Usyk fight, he told me: ‘Make sure I never get in the ring again’. I’m 20 times more scared of [his wife] than I am of Tony!

“He could fight again. He’s not shot, he’s not finished in the slightest, but isn’t it better to go out like that, than have one too many?

“Maybe he could beat Ruiz Jr but maybe he would get knocked out. We’d think: ‘we shouldn’t have done that’.”







