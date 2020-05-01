FITE team up with Eleven Sports for weekly programming block

RINGSIDE

FITE, the global digital platform for combat sports and special events, announced today, in conjunction with Eleven Sports USA and FTF, the launch of weekly programs from FITE to be added to the Eleven Sports linear channel as well as the FTF – “For The Fans” digital channel beginning today.

Each Thursday at 2pm ET, Eleven Sports will feature a variety of FITE programs, grouped as FITE PRESENTS. This will initially include a cross section of popular combat sports news, interviews and commentary shows from the world of Boxing, Pro Wrestling and MMA, with more shows and content to be added in the future.

The FITE PRESENTS block will kick off with The Fight Guys featuring Peter Kahn and Brian Mazique; the Pro Wrestling Report featuring Dameon Nelson and Dave Herro, On the Ropes with Josh Shernoff and the MMA Power Hour with Colin Crandall and Adam Roorda.

The Thursday programming block will repeat with additional blocks available late Friday night, Saturday afternoon and then be replayed the following Tuesday. Eleven Sports is carried nationally in 25mm households on carriers ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, Suddenlink, Mediacom and DIRECTV channel 623.

Eleven Sports is evolving into a rebrand to FTF which currently serves as its digital and OTT channel brand to 60mm viewers across the United States and Canada via Twitch, Xumo, Pluto TV, FuboTV, Samsung TV and more. The new FITE PRESENTS content block will premiere via the FTF digital channel outlets next Tuesday, May 5th.

“A collaboration with FITE is something we have both worked on creatively for some time, “ stated David Gross, President, Eleven & FTF. “It’s exciting to see the imagination and hard work come together for two outstanding brands We think our viewers will really enjoy all the engaging new content from the combat sports world.”

“Our goal at FITE is to be everywhere our customer is,” said FITE’s CMO, Kim Hurwitz. “We’re always looking for new ways to reach fans, so featuring some of our programming with Eleven Sports and FTF was a no-brainer.”

The FITE PRESENTS blocks will continue to evolve with additional programming and shows in the coming months.