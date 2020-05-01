Errol Spence admits he was ‘on a path to destruction’ before car accident

WBN Staff

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Current unified welterweight star Errol Spence Jr. has opened up on his feelings regarding a shocking car accident late last year.

Just days after adding Shawn Porter’s WBC strap to his IBF version, Spence spun his Ferrari and was very lucky to come out in one piece.

Even more startling than that, was the fact Spence escaped with only minor facial damages despite the car being totaled.

Spence was seen in public for the first time in December and still looked shaken by the whole thing.

The American admits his actions around the time of the crash matched up with what almost took his life. An out of control situation.

“I don’t even remember being in the hospital. The only thing I remember is being at home, three weeks later…I didn’t break any bones, no fractures, no anything…I should’ve lost my life that night,” Spence told Showtime.

On what he took away from the incident, Spence added: “Don’t take anything for granted.

“Around that time, I was taking a lot of stuff for granted. I think I have headed down that way anyway. I have headed down that path to destruction anyway.

“It was showing. I was already heading to destruction I think and that car accident was eye-opening for me.”







A NEW ERROL SPENCE JR.

Boasting a renewed outlook on life, Spence wants to capitalize on his pound for pound rating and one day become the best fighter on the planet.

A match-up with Manny Pacquiao, the WBA ruler, would go some way to helping Spence achieve that.

If the bout can be made, it will surely be a Pay-Per-View blockbuster in Las Vegas.

But while coronavirus keeps a firm grip on the world’s freedom, it’s unlikely to happen in the next few months.

