Anthony Fowler vs Ohara Davies emerges as possible post-lockdown clash

RINGSIDE

Bitter rivals Anthony Fowler and Ohara Davies will come together for a special ePress conference at 7pm (BST) tonight on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

In partnership with StubHub, Eddie Hearn hosts the second edition of our ‘Rivals’ series following the first instalment with Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr.

Fowler and Davies have been going at it on social media for a lengthy period and talks have emerged for a potential future 150lbs catchweight contest down the line.

Davies is due to lock horns with Tyrone McKenna in the MTK Golden Contract Super-Lightweight final whilst Fowler is still chasing the rematch with Scott Fitzgerald, both men have made it clear they are keen to do battle thereafter.

“I’ll stop McKenna 100 per cent then I’ll beat Anthony Fowler in front of his home fans in Liverpool! I’ll go up 10lbs, he can come down 4lbs,” said Davies.

“My career is not about Fitzgerald, but it’s a big rematch if it happens then there’s this possible fight. I’d wipe Ohara out in 3 or 4 rounds! As soon as I catch him, it’ll be goodnight,” said Fowler.

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “I’d love to see this fight; I’m not sure Liverpool would be ready for it! We’re all excited for boxing to resume when it’s possible to do so and this is a potential fight that can grow over the coming months.”