Oscar De La Hoya looking into boxing return for July, four states involved

Ringside

WBC

Golden Boy Promotions co-founder Oscar De La Hoya has revealed his plans for boxing to return in some capacity this summer.

De La Hoya, like everyone, has been forced to postpone all shows since the end of March due to the pandemic.

As tough lockdown measures begin to ease, the former world champion and Pay-Per-View star holds hopes of getting things moving in terms of events.

On the back of Bob Arum speaking exclusively to WBN on his own blueprint for June shows in under three Commissions, De La Hoya added his thoughts.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

The American promoter expects boxing to resume in the coming months, specifically in July.

He has begun talks with various commissions in the United States to hold events behind closed doors.

“We are developing plans to restart in July. We have had conversations with the commissioners of several states, including California, New York, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada,” Oscar De La Hoya explained in an interview with Forbes magazine.

“Boxing is a sport that has survived the World Wars. The most important events that we have experienced in recent times.

“Boxing has always been able to survive. I don’t expect this time to be different.”







BARBY vs NAVA

The careers of Mariana “Barby” Juárez and Jackie “Princess Azteca” Nava, span more than two decades and a combined 115 fights.

The announcement has already been made that Mariana will defend her bantamweight title against Jackie. But a May clash is now a no.

“Mariana is keen that it’ll be a Diamond Belt spectacular. To do this contest full justice a packed venue of their respective fans would be preferable.

But depending on the pandemic duration, a television closed doors event might also be an option. Mariana says she still very much hoped this epic can be enjoyed in person by the fans.

She says that she will need a minimum of six weeks of preparing. In order to give full respect to a great former champion.

Mariana’s ambition extends even further than this spectacular. She’s determined to have her day and then call it a day, by winning the super bantamweight title.