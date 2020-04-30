Manny Pacquiao not thinking of Floyd Mayweather, just helping his country

World Boxing News

📷 Stephanie Trapp

WBA welterweight champion and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has one thing on his mind at the moment and it’s not a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Despite Mayweather being in the gym and seemingly looking to a future return to action, Senator Pacquiao is only seeking to help his countrymen.

The current coronavirus pandemic has hit the Philippines hard, leaving many people desperate and in need of supplies and medicine.

This has concerned Pacquiao for many weeks and left the eight-weight champion wanting only to do his bit to ease the suffering.

“You know, I’m not yet thinking of boxing but this problem. This pandemic. Our people,” Pacquiao told ‘The Chiefs’ on One News aired on Cignal TV.

“That’s why I’m discouraging mass gatherings like boxing promotions and other sports. Because if we don’t, we will not solve this problem.

“I know how they feel. I’ve been there before with nothing to eat and just drinking water to survive.

“Let’s join hands in helping them, and resolve this problem of COVID-19,” he added.







MANNY PACQUIAO vs MAYWEATHER II

Linked to many fights before the virus struck, Pacquiao is unlikely to fight until at least the end of the year. But possibly into 2021.

At 41 years old, this is not ideal. The ‘Pacman’ last fought in July 2019 against Keith Thurman. He then made the decision to wait for Mayweather after the American confirmed two bouts himself this year.

Family tragedies and COVID-19 ended those immediate plans and both, along with the fans, face a waiting game to see what happens next.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II remains huge business in Las Vegas. And with Nevada still on lockdown, ‘MayPac II’ could be the ideal tonic to get things moving again when it’s safe to do so.

Nine and eight-figure paychecks, respectfully, await the two greats if they choose to get it on again.

As for the struggles of the Filipino people, there have been over 8,000 cases of COVID-19. More than 500 deaths since the outbreak began.