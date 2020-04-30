Errol Spence backs himself over Floyd Mayweather…people are surprised?

World Boxing News

Another example of a ‘what’s he expected to say’ moment happened this week as current welterweight star Errol Spence was asked about Floyd Mayweather.

The unified 147-pound champion was pushed to make a prediction on how a fight would go between the pair in their prime.

Not surprising, Spence backed himself, by saying: “100% focused, in my prime, I think I would beat Floyd.

“He’s very mentally tough. I would cut him off, I would use my jab. Throw combinations. Work the body, and then work the head.

“I’d try to break him down physically. Because I know I’m not gonna break him down mentally.”

Again, not surprisingly…some people lost their s*** over the statements.

But you asked any boxer who remains on the scene and in contention – not to mention a two-belt title-holder, if he can beat anyone in his division, you’d almost certainly get a similar response.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER COMEBACK

Fans will have to wonder what might have been, though. At 43 (approaching 44 by the time an event could take place), Mayweather would never step back into the mix with the younger crowd.

The only potential bouts on offer for Mayweather right now are a rematch with Manny Pacquiao or a crossover MMA battle/exhibition fight.







Floyd Mayweather is back in the gym. But training boxers as well as giving them experience by sparring them. It comes after a tougher year for Mayweather than most.

The loss of two family members hit Mayweather hard. Spence also knows about situations like this.

Involved in what could easily have been a fatal car accident late last year, Spence has been given plenty of time to recover by the coronavirus outbreak.

The episode is available now in video and audio formats on the SHOWTIME Basketball YouTube channel and on major podcast platforms including via the RADIO.COM app.

Fans can catch replays of two of Spence’s most iconic fights. A thrilling stoppage to dethrone Kell Brook of the IBF Welterweight title in enemy territory. And a 7th round TKO over Lamont Peterson. This Friday night on SHOWTIME BOXING CLASSICS (10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME).