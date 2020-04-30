BBBofC reveal conditions boxing will return under once lockdown ends

World Boxing News

The British Boxing Board of Control has released a question and answer to promoters ahead of a planned return to events by the summer.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport has been in an impossible position as the need for medical equipment and attention is paramount.

Shows across the country were canceled as UK fans braced for months without watching any live-action whatsoever.

September was initially thought to be an ideal time to kick-off a brand new season, although the BBBofC is looking into potentially staging some restricted events by July.

They said: “At present, there is no date for the lockdown to end.

“Public health and safety is everyone’s top priority and the British Boxing Board of Control is taking Government advice so that we can best advise all our licence holders as to when professional Boxing in the UK can resume.

“We recognise that licence holders will want to prepare for restrictions being lifted and sport resuming.

“It is important to also recognise that when professional Boxing promotions can resume there may be restrictions in place.”

Outlining a list of the most pondered questions, the BBBofC set about answering as many as possible.

When will BBBofC licensed tournaments commence?

Depending upon Government decisions it is hopeful that professional Boxing will commence in July 2020. We will continue to use our best endeavours to do so and are working closely with our Promoters.

Will crowd attending tournaments or mass gatherings be permitted?

Initially, it is unlikely that crowd attending promotions will be permitted.

In that situation, the emphasis will be on minimal numbers of Officials, Licence Holder’s, members of the Promoter’s team and broadcasting personnel to facilitate a tournament that meets all BBBofC safety requirements.

Which venues will be used or available?

No tournament will be permitted to run unless the venue has been approved by the BBBofC post the Government lockdown being lifted.

Who should NOT attend tournaments?

Any person who has increased risk of severe illness from Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Government Guidelines

How many contests will be on each promotion?

Maximum 5 contests, however, this position will be reviewed by the BBBofC.

What COVID-19 precautions will be in place at tournaments?

There will be a pre-tournament medical form, COVID-19 testing, and pre-tournament quarantine.

Any person attending the tournament will be required to complete a BBBofC COVID-19 medical form.

If a completed form is not received, then attendance at a tournament will not be permitted.

All licence holders and personnel in attendance will be required to undertake COVID-19 testing. The time frame for these tests will be confirmed at a later date.

The BBBofC will be issuing guidance to all licence holders and parties involved on the requirement for personal protective equipment at tournaments in due course.

Boxing Social distancing:

It is highly probable that social distancing measures will be in place for some time after lockdown is lifted.

With this in mind, there will be strict social distancing measures put in place by the BBBofC and the Promoter for all tournaments.

This is to protect all individuals attending the promotion.







Hospitals & Medical Officers:

BBBofC Head Office will directly contact hospitals identified as destinations for Emergency Department or Neurosurgical care.

All doctors appointed to the promotion must be registered BBBofC Medical Officers.

We will continue to follow the Government and Medical Authorities’ advice and keep the situation under review and when possible find a way of permitting Boxing when it is safe to do so.

Further advice will be supplied to Promoters in due course.

We would like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

Please stay home and stay safe.

It’s likey not all shows will initially be approved by the BBBofC. Therefore, some of the bigger-name promoters could take priority.

Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn are both hoping to be part of the initial wave, which would include shows headlined by Daniel Dubois and Dillian Whyte.