Ex-champ Gary Sykes suffers mental breakdown, assaults police officer

Phil Jay

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Sixteen days after his last social media post, former two-time British boxing champion Gary Sykes has taken to the platform to update worried fans.

Firstly, the Dewsbury man went through a tough time at the beginning of the lockdown. This was due to the coronavirus outbreak and struggled mentally to deal with the situation.

A mass of Twitter activity worried his fans for a fortnight as Sykes went through a manic episode in front of the camera.

Several videos had many trying to reach out to the 36-year-old. At one point, Sykes announced he’d be attempting a campaign of ONE MILLION burpees.

Constantly calling people up and waffling profusely, the difficult time was never going to last.

In the end, Sykes was sectioned on more than one occasion, with the latter including a brush with the law.

Describing what happened himself, Sykes stated: “So everybody I well and truly cracked up. I had a mental breakdown.

“The technical term is ‘Acute Mania’,” he added.

On what may have been the trigger, Sykes pointed to a planned rehab stint for his ongoing battle with alcoholism.

Sadly, the worst came when Sykes got involved in an altercation with those attempting to get him some help.

“This Covid-19 got me bad as was scheduled to go into Sporting Chance Rehab on 30th March but then when t–s up ended up losing my mind (and) breaking a police officers’ cheekbone.”

Support has certainly been instant for Gary Sykes since he opened up on his current plight, of which the quarantine conditions won’t be facilitating.

If you, like Gary Sykes, are feeling anxious or suffering any kind of mental issue, please contact the following:

Mental Health Foundation

Provides information and support for anyone with mental problems or learning disabilities.

Website: www.mentalhealth.org.uk

Mind

Promotes the views and needs of people with mental health problems.

Phone: 0300 123 3393

Website: www.mind.org.uk

Rethink Mental Illness

Support and advice for people living with mental illness.

Phone: 0300 5000 927

Website: www.rethink.org

Anxiety UK

Charity providing support if you have been diagnosed with an anxiety condition.

Phone: 03444 775 774

Website: www.anxietyuk.org.uk

Samaritans

Confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Phone: 116 123 (free 24-hour helpline)

Website: www.samaritans.org.uk

SANE

Emotional support, information and guidance for people affected by mental illness, their families and carers.

SANEline: 0300 304 7000

Website: www.sane.org.uk/support

Alcoholics Anonymous

Phone: 0800 917 7650 (24-hour helpline)

Website: www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk