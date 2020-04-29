Floyd Mayweather resembles late Uncle Roger in Las Vegas mitt session

World Boxing News

@floydmayweather

Floyd Mayweather caused a double-take on Wednesday as the former pound for pound king of boxing took a pad session at his famous Mayweather Boxing Gym.

In the ilk of his late, great uncle Roger Mayweather, Floyd mimicked the moves of his old trainer as he worked with two proteges.

Coaching youngsters, including Rolando Florencio Romero III, Mayweather looks every inch the professional coach as he passes on his wealth of knowledge.

Still hurting from the passing of Roger just weeks ago, Mayweather finally opened up this week in a touching Instagram post.

‘Money’ also addressed the death of the mother of three of his children, Josie Harris.

He said: “I haven’t had a chance to really come out and talk to the world, talk to the people. I’ve been dealing with a lot. As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children, she was a significant other.

“She was a great woman and a great person.

“And dealing with (death of) a great trainer, an uncle, a father figure, Roger Mayweather. I’ve been dealing with a lot. I haven’t had the chance to come out and speak to the world.

“I’m affected by this. It hurts to see what the world is going through. But I want us to stick together and keep believing.”









COACH FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Airing more wise words on his new beginnings in the gym, Mayweather said: “Any real trainer shouldn’t just teach offense. Because the less you get hit, the longer you last in any sport.

“That’s why @rolliesss (Romero Insta) and I are working on defense.”