Dillian Whyte, Tony Bellew participate in FIFA 20 Cup for NHS Charities

‘The Bodysnatcher’ is still awaiting a firm date for his clash with Alexander Povetkin. Therefore, Whyte took on F1 driver Lando Norris and won!
NHS Charities Together Cup is a celebrity Esports FIFA tournament aiming to raise money for NHS workers on the frontline.
The tournament sees some of the sport’s biggest stars playing against each other, including England cricket captain Joe Root, Premier League winner Joleon Lescott, and boxer Tony Bellew.
Watch as Dillian Whyte – previously describing himself as ‘garbage’ at FIFA – and F1’s Lando Norris go head-to-head in the NHS Charities Together Cup in a tasty online affair. Who do you think comes out on top?
More bouts are taking place today. See the schedule below:
The recently retired Tony Bellew, who is currently being seen on TV screens taking part in ‘Celebrity SAS’, is also on the roster.
Dillian Whyte will face Anthony Joshua in a repeat of their 2015 meeting as destiny threatens to pit the pair together again in the future. That’s the view of Dean, brother, and major team member of the WBC interim heavyweight champion’s entourage. Joshua won the initial battle five years ago in a domestic showdown. But […]
British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has taken a bashing from Joseph Parker, his manager, and former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. this weekend. ‘The Bodysnatcher’ was targetted by both, who in contrasting ways decided to give Whyte a dressing down. Firstly, in response to Whyte going public with his thoughts on the pair staging a rematch, […]
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has moved to clear up the position of current interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte once and for all. The Briton has been patiently awaiting his shot at firstly Deontay Wilder and secondly Tyson Fury since becoming the number one contender in 2017. A win over Robert Helenius was enough […]