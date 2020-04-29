Dillian Whyte, Tony Bellew participate in FIFA 20 Cup for NHS Charities

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Dillian Whyte made it through to the next round of a special FIFA 20 Tournament to raise money for the NHS during coronavirus lockdown.

‘The Bodysnatcher’ is still awaiting a firm date for his clash with Alexander Povetkin. Therefore, Whyte took on F1 driver Lando Norris and won!

NHS Charities Together Cup is a celebrity Esports FIFA tournament aiming to raise money for NHS workers on the frontline.

The tournament sees some of the sport’s biggest stars playing against each other, including England cricket captain Joe Root, Premier League winner Joleon Lescott, and boxer Tony Bellew.

What do you get when an F1 star takes on a heavyweight boxer at FIFA? Fireworks

Watch as Dillian Whyte – previously describing himself as ‘garbage’ at FIFA – and F1’s Lando Norris go head-to-head in the NHS Charities Together Cup in a tasty online affair. Who do you think comes out on top?

Donate here: bit.ly/NHSCupDonateSnack

More bouts are taking place today. See the schedule below:

The recently retired Tony Bellew, who is currently being seen on TV screens taking part in ‘Celebrity SAS’, is also on the roster.

For more information, go to: bit.ly/CelebEsportSnack







