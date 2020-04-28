‘Big’ George Foreman urges Mike Tyson to call off comeback plans

World Boxing News

World Boxing Council

Former two-time heavyweight champion and the oldest man to life the top division crown, George Foreman has urged Mike Tyson not to return to boxing.

‘Big’ George, asked what he thinks of plans for Tyson to dust off the gloves for potential exhibition fights, said bluntly that the 1980s icon should reconsider.

Foreman believes Tyson, who was undisputed and the more feared man in the sport for years, has secured a lasting legacy in the ring.

“Tyson has done enough great things for boxing,” pointed out Foreman. “No more is needed.

“He is in the Hall of Fame and was a mighty puncher,” added the 71-year-old.

At 53, Tyson is still in great shape after previously battling weight problems when he initially retired in 2005.

Making a life for himself outside of boxing through his cannabis business and popular podcast, part-time actor Tyson still holds that burning desire to punch people.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week,” said Tyson. “I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. Some charity exhibitions. Make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected mother-f—– like me.”

It sounds like Tyson is already on his way to ramping up his training camp.

“I do two hours on cardio. I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour. Then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps.

“Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition. I’m starting to put those combinations together.

“I’m in pain. I feel like three guys kicked the s— out of me,” he added.

On who may be in the opposite corner for any Tyson exhibition, that remains to be seen.

But one thing is for sure, it will be one hot ticket.







MIKE TYSON RECORD

WINS: 50

LOSSES: 6

DRAWS: 0

KO’s: 44

MIKE TYSON FORM