EXCLUSIVE: Khan ponders Mayweather is spent up, Pacquiao II possible

Phil Jay

@amirkingkhan

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II is becoming an ever-increasing possibility as the former takes to the gym in preparation for a comeback.

According to Amir Khan, who has been linked to both many times, the ‘Money’ man may not be worthy of the name any longer.

Mayweather could be looking for a huge payday to fund his lavish lifestyle and see Pacquiao as the ticket to another nine-figure check.

Khan, discussing the potential of a second installment of the most lucrative event in history, says Mayweather vs Pacquiao II may be on the cards.

“I mean, Floyd Mayweather, to fight again? – At the end of the day, I don’t know,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Floyd Mayweather is one of those fighters who might have spent up (the majority of his money) and might have to come back to the ring again.

“He spends a lot of money, but I don’t know if he’s ever going to want to come back. As I said, maybe he’s going to.”

Bringing the ‘Pacman’ into the debate, Khan continued: “We don’t know about Floyd Mayweather. But at this point in time, I can’t seem him coming back to fight in a proper fight.

“He’s been out of the ring a long time and he is getting older. You have to remember his age, he’s 43 years old.

“Obviously, you’ve still got Manny Pacquiao going at 41. Mayweather might see that and think I can keep going boxing as well.”

Taking to his Las Vegas gym of late, Mayweather already looks in exceptional shape. Boxing is on hold at the moment due to coronavirus, although this does give the five-weight world champion more time to get his body ready.







AGING FLOYD MAYWEATHER

It’s already been sixteen months since Floyd Mayweather last competed. Even then, that was only a single-round domination of a lightweight kickboxer.

The veteran coasted through ten rounds when toying with Conor McGregor in 2017, but it’s been almost five years since Mayweather was in a competitive contest.

Fighting Pacquiao and then Andre Berto in what proved to be his world title swansong in 2015, Mayweather has since resisted a major return to action.

Pacquiao is still on top form having defeated Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand last summer and holds a recognized belt.

This would give Mayweather the chance to claim yet another world title for his collection, alongside another guaranteed $100 million dollars – plus Pay-Per-View revenue.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RECORD

WINS: 50

LOSSES: 0

DRAWS: 0

KO’s: 27

FLOYD MAYWEATHER FORM

WWWWWW