Tony Bellew SAS ‘beaster’ Ant Middleton features on new podcast series

RINGSIDE

Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew have teamed up once again – this time for a digital series, Talk The Talk.

The duo enjoyed success in the ring, cumulating with Bellew’s WBC World Cruiserweight title triumph and followed by two memorable victories over David Haye. Now the pair will sit down together each week to reminisce about fond memories and talk the talk with celebrity guests too.

In the first instalment they chat about the current Lockdown situation and Ant Middleton joins to discuss Bellew’s “SAS Who Dares Wins Celebrity” involvement. There’s also time for a trip down memory lane with Derek Chisora and chat about an opponent he and Bellew will share in common when his much anticipated matchup with Oleksandr Usyk is rescheduled.

“It seems like we’re coming up with a new show every day! For our latest, I was trying to find someone who talks as much as me, but I’ve found someone who talks more… A person I’m proud to call a friend, Tony Bellew will be joining me each week for Talk The Talk,” said Hearn.

Bellew added: “I’ve got some big ideas for this show. It’s great to be back involved with Eddie and the Matchroom team. I hope it brings some enjoyment to the listeners…especially at such a challenging time.”

Talk The Talk airs each Monday at 6pm across Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube and Podcast channel.