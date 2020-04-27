Star Boxing May 8 event postponed due to coronavirus – as expected

RINGSIDE

Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” 39 scheduled for May 8 at The Paramount has been postponed due to the continued COVID-19 shutdown. The rescheduled date is 9/25.

Star Boxing will nonetheless present boxing entertainment on May 8th during this Coronavirus crisis. Star will present its first REWIND special, of “Rockin’ Fights Rewind” on May 8, live on Star Boxing’s Facebook page.

Tune in as Star Boxing’s stars and prospects rewind their best fights from the Paramount, live on Facebook, interacting with fans while viewing, commentating on, and taking questions about their fights and careers in a “Back to the Future” look. More information coming soon.

Star Boxing also previously announced the postponement of its April 17, 2020 show at Resorts World Catskills. “Catskills Clash” III rescheduled date is hoped to be announced soon. Tickets purchased for both events will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If needed, refunds can be secured from your point of purchase.

We wish the best for everyone during these difficult times and send our thoughts to all of those effected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The health and safety of our boxers, fans and staff remain our main focus during these trying times, and we look forward to getting back in the ring as soon as possible.