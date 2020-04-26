World Boxing Council confirm Cinco de Mayo belt despite lack of event

Ringside

Cinco De Mayo would have been electric this year as Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders were due to meet on May 2 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Las Vegas was set to be jam-packed with Mexicans and Brits respectively until the coronavirus had other ideas and halted everything.

The World Boxing Council has been celebrating the date with a one-off title for the last few years. As they revealed, 2020 was going to be no different until COVID-19 intervened.

“Since 2017, the World Boxing Council has participated in making craft belts for special dates in boxing, which are May 5 and September 16.

“The belts were named “Adolfo López Mateos” in honor of the former President of Mexico. They have been created with inspiration from Mexican cultures.

“This year, it is the turn of the Mazahua-Otomí belt, which, although due to the global pandemic will not be delivered to the winner of a fight, will indeed be officially presented in the coming days.

“It is known that May 5 is a party date for Mexicans living in the United States and it has also become the monumental moment of great fights.

“Today we remember some of the greatest fights that have distinguished and adorned this emblematic weekend for boxing.”







CINCO DE MAYO

Julio Cesar Chávez vs. Frankie Randall II – 1994

Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo – 2005

Juan Manuel Márquez vs. Manny Pacquiao – 2004

Oscar de la Hoya vs. Luis Ramon Campas – 2003

Oscar de la Hoya vs. Ricardo Mayorga -2006

Oscar de la Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr – 2007

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Shane Mosley -2010

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Miguel Cotto – 2012

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Marcos Maidana – 2014

Saul Alvarez vs. James Kirkland -2015

Saul Alvarez vs. Amir Khan -2016

Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan – 2018

Saul Alvarez vs Daniel Jacobs – 2019

It’s hoped Canelo will be back in Las Vegas next year to put on another big show when the world is once again back to normal.