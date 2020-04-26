Unseen before old footage emerges of Tyson Fury at Kronk Gym in 2010

World Boxing News

Kronk

Previously unseen footage of Tyson Fury at the Kronk Gym in his first spell at the world-famous training facility has emerged after ten years.

Fury traveled over to Detroit after picking up the English heavyweight title as a 21-year-old when defeating John McDermott.

Looking for a trainer to take him to the next level, Fury hit it off with the late, great Emanuel Steward at the time.

But as he explained in his book released in 2019, ‘The Gypsy King’ was unable to stay.

“Where can I find Manny? – I’m Tyson Fury, the future heavyweight champion of the world,” Fury said when he walked in the door.

Later, Fury cited family reasons for not making his time with Steward a permanent affair.

The latest clip of Fury in the ring at the Kronk was shared by former world champion Cornelius ‘K9’ Bundrage.

It shows Fury getting ready to spar with a younger SugarHill Steward, now his full-time trainer, inside the ropes with him.

Bundrage said: “This is When I was the current IBF World Champion. @Tyson_Fury came to town #Detroit. Who knew five years later he would become a World Champion.

“The best Heavyweight in the World. Wow, it was history right in front of my eyes. Little did I know. YouTube K9BOXING.

“Me against @Tyson_Fury b4 the fame b4 the belts We Sparred YouTube K9BOXING and Subscribe.

“I’m still #Kronk. @AndyLeeBoxing I’m in the next Camp Champ. #Dawgsrus #SugarHill @MettaWorld37. Up next.”







Still boasting a full head of hair, Fury was a far cry away from being the dominant top division operator of today.

His win over Deontay Wilder still resonates, even more so since boxing was forced to halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now the main man at 200 pounds plus, Fury was scratching around at the time, trying to make a name for himself.

As for Bundrage, his appearance on The Contender gave him a solid fanbase to work with. He later would become a two-time IBF belt holder at 154 pounds.

Since retirement, Bundrage has begun his own YouTube channel and regular posts updates and old videos from his Kronk days.

