Floyd Mayweather begins sparring as sensational return gathers pace

Floyd Mayweather is back sparring in the gym as the five-weight world champion steps up training ahead of a strongly expected return to action.

‘Money’ began his crusade to fight again, alongside training boxers when uncle Roger Mayweather died earlier this year.

Roger had suffered from health problems for a long time. But it didn’t make the loss any easier for Floyd.

‘The Black Mamba’ looked after Mayweather’s massive rise to the top of the sport, coupled with the in and out influencing of father Floyd Sr.

In regards to a comeback, Mayweather stated late in 2019 that he would participate in at least two events this year. That was until coronavirus put a stop to everyone’s plans.

This hasn’t stopped the 43-year-old from dusting off the cobwebs on his gloves to think about fighting again for the first time professionally in three years.

Last time out, Mayweather bulldozed through a lightweight kickboxer with ease in 2018. The result followed on from his routine 50th pro victory against Conor McGregor in 2017.

Now, Mayweather seems to be firmly getting the itch. He looks his usual trim self as the ex-pound for pound king goes through the motions.

As ever, there’s only one name being linked seriously with a Mayweather fight and that’s his own signing, Manny Pacquiao.

A rematch of their first meeting, which took place five years ago this week, would still have the pulling power to out-gun ever Pay-Per-View event since ‘MayMac’.

Mayweather vs McGregor gained 4.4m buys, although the Pacquiao clash topped it with 4.6m.

Any second installment would certainly have the capacity to sell at lease 3m in the current climate, once boxing is back to full speed.







AGED

The only problem there is, Floyd could be 44 by the time the rematch goes ahead and Pacquiao could well be the favorite.

At present, Mayweather is still 1/2 with bookmakers – even when approaching his mid-40s. Pacquiao can be backed at 13/8 but is still a world title-holder at the age of 41.

Another year passing by makes it increasingly unlikely that ‘MayPac 2’ ever goes ahead, though.

The pandemic may have not only caught the world off guard and decimate daily life, but also may have inadvertently robbed the fans of another helping of Mayweather vs Pacquiao.

Even if Floyd is just teasing and keeping himself fit, it’s good to see him moving around and staying involved in the sport.