World Boxing Council tribute as ‘outstanding amateur’ commits suicide at 21

Ringside

The World Boxing Council has paid tribute to a young fighter who was found dead at his home of Calle Hipólito Yrigoyen recently.

Cristian ‘El Botija’ Oviedo was found unresponsive on Thursday morning. His father Victor reported his son’s passing as a suicide.

In a touching tribute to Oviedo, the WBC said: “The boxing family regrets with great pain the death of young boxer Cristian Oviedo from Córdoba, Argentina. He was just 21 years old.

“Cristian was an outstanding amateur fighter. He recently debuted as a professional with a victory.

“Without a doubt, he will be so very missed by all his friends, family, colleagues, and coaches.

“The Boxing Family unites in prayer alongside Cristian`s loved ones and to all our Argentine family.

“Rest in peace. Always young and forever remembered a champion!”

According to the local commissioner Alfredo Garcia, Oviedo was initially discovered by Victor before authorities were called.

“The father had spent the night in Río Cuarto and went to look for him first thing this morning in order to become his workplace and he found all this happening,” said García.







Deportes Unidos por México

Stadiums, tracks and arenas may be closed. But that doesn’t prevent the spirits rising and batons being passed.

“Deportes Unidos por México” is reaching more members of the sport in the country. The founders of this initiative publicize the integration of:

Atlas Fútbol Club.

Club de Básquetbol Capitanes de la Ciudad de México.

Club de Fútbol de Monterrey.

Deportivo Toluca Fútbol Club.

Club de Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León.

Club Santos Laguna.

Cruz Azul Fútbol Club.

Club Universidad Nacional.

Fútbol Club Juárez.

The Mexican Baseball League – with all its teams Riot Games.

Super Cup.

WWE.

Special Olympics.

New allies that, as of today, will officially form part of this unprecedented collaboration.

Through “Deportes Unidos por México”, the main sports properties with a presence in the country continue to join forces to thank, support and encourage their “Most Valuable Player”: the Mexican fans.

Likewise, an official website of the initiative has been created in which the actions of “Deportes Unidos por México” can be consulted more fully. Information on this passionate sports collaboration in favor of fans can be obtained: https: / /deportesunidospormexico.com/.

The Mexican fans continue to be invited to stay tuned to the alliance’s official site. To the hashtag #DeportesUnidosPorMx, as well as to the official social media accounts of all the members.

So that they are aware of the activities and content that those different members are doing.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.