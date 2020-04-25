PBC stars lined up for another big week of social media activity

RINGSIDE

As April is counted out and May prepares to enter the ring, Premier Boxing Champions will continue to bring fighters closer to fans with an intriguing lineup of world champions, rising stars and top contenders set to appear on PBC social media platforms all next week.

Four-division champion Mikey Garcia appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores’’ live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo and Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa will appear on the PBC Podcast with hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast will be available on Wednesday, April 29 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Super Lightweight Champion Mario Barrios will appear in the “At Home With…” series, hanging out live on the PBC Facebook page on Wednesday, April 29 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Plus, top welterweight Yordenis Ugas will also appear on “At Home With…” live on the PBC Facebook page on Friday, May 1 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter will appear on “Going The Distance’’ on the PBC YouTube page on Thursday, April 30. Porter will break down his clash against Adrian Granados at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” will feature a replay of the full televised card for the Sergey Lipinets vs. Lamont Peterson showdown on the PBC YouTube page on Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. E/5 p.m. PT.

This week’s schedule is again loaded with top PBC fighters taking you into their homes and reliving their most memorable moments. Stay tuned. There’s more to come.