PBC Fighters, including Manny Pacquiao and Deontay Wilder, say Thank You to care workers

RINGSIDE

PBC on FOX Sends Video Thank You Message to COVID-19 Front Line Workers

Premier Boxing Champions fighters and PBC on FOX talent joined together to create a thank you message for the doctors, nurses and first responders working on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

The video includes PBC fighters Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr., Deontay Wilder, Leo Santa Cruz, Andy Ruiz Jr., Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman.

Plus, David Benavidez, Caleb Plant, Abner Mares, Erislandy Lara Julian Williams, Tony Harrison, Anthony Dirrell, Andre Dirrell, Chris Eubank Jr., Andre Berto and Adam Kownacki.



It also features PBC on FOX talent Brian Kenny, Chris Myers, Joe Goossen, Kate Abdo, Shawn Porter, Abner Mares, Jimmy Lennon Jr., Marcos Villegas, Heidi Androl, Jordan Plant, Steve Cunningham and Ray Flores.