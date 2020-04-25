Mike Tyson plans astonishing comeback after fifteen-year ring absence

World Boxing News

HotBoxin'

Mike Tyson admitted recently that he’s ‘nothing without boxing’. Now, just weeks later, the former undisputed heavyweight champion has confirmed his return to the ring.

The one-time ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ is currently training to step back between the ropes following his controversial retirement in 2005.

Tyson continued to fight on despite being well past his prime, losing to Lennox Lewis, Danny Williams, and finally Kevin McBride.

The New Yorker found time away from the sport hard to deal with and ballooned in weight. He also took up acting and had some success.

Appearing in ‘The Hangover’ – most notably, Tyson quickly became a pop culture icon.

Now – years on, ‘Iron’ Mike is set to dust off his gloves and give it one more shot, potentially in some sort of celebrity event.

“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week,” said Tyson in regards to his intention to fight.”I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. Some charity exhibitions. Make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected mother-f—– like me.”

On the kind of fitness levels he’s boasting in at the moment, Tyson added: “I do two hours on cardio. I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour. Then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps.

“Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition. I’m starting to put those combinations together.

“I’m in pain. I feel like three guys kicked the s— out of me,” he pointed out.







OPPONENTS

Fans will no doubt be excited for what Tyson will bring to the table due to several viral videos the veteran – even in his 50’s.

Those lightning-fast reflexes remain evident and would mean Tyson is still a handful for any of those retired legends willing to meet him head-on.

Names like Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, and Lennox Lewis will instantly spring to mind as potential opponents for Tyson. Whilst Wladimir or Vitali Klitschko would also be strong attractions.

We wait and see.

