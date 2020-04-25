Deontay Wilder predicted his own downfall against Tyson Fury

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

It’s come to light that Deontay Wilder may have prophesied his own demise when losing for the first time against Tyson Fury in February.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ was beaten up, bullied, and stopped by Fury as the American struggled to get going in Las Vegas.

Wilder has stated things were not as they seemed in the build-up. But prior to fight week, the former WBC heavyweight champion gave a version of events that ultimately came true.

It’s a strong possibility that (early KO) can happen, especially him bringing the fight to me,” said Wilder. “As you can see, I brought the fight to him, nearly the whole fight the first time.

“And if he wants to do the reverse and bring it to me and bring all the force to me while I’m already applying force throwing at him, then it’s going to be an interesting fight.

“It’s going to be a short night, but it’s going to be an interesting fight.”

He continued: “An interesting fight and short night. You can count me in, baby.

“But I don’t get paid for overtime so he plans on running into my plans and I’m looking forward to seeing if he’s going to follow through with his game plan.

“That’s going to be exciting to see.

“As far as what he’s saying and what he says he’s going to do. What he’s saying and what he’s going to do, I think are going to be two different things.

“This makes this fight such an exciting fight. Not only with our words but with our action and waiting to see what’s going to happen.

“So if he does that, then may God be with him on that night of that fight. Because God may have mercy, but I won’t.”







TRILOGY

That’s exactly what came to pass as Fury jumped all over Wilder to take full advantage of the obvious surprise element.

Fury was just too big and strong for Wilder, who was sluggish on his feet. Just not his usual clinical self.

The pair are set for a contracted trilogy fight at some point in the future. With the current coronavirus outbreak ongoing, nobody knows when that may be.