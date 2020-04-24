Another Amir Khan enters combat sports, battles Tourettes with KO’s

World Boxing News

Amir Khan is a British Boxing legend and a former super-lightweight ruler. But the Bolton man is now being confused with another Amir Khan.

The latter, who is a Muay Thai champion, has signed up to compete in MMA as a part of the ONE Championship.

Google searches are since throwing up confusing results for fight fans.

The more well-known Khan is on the lookout for big paydays in the squared circle, whilst the other is aiming to build on his reputation as a knockout artist.

Below is further detail of Amir Khan – The MMA fighter – according to the ONE Championship website.

AMIR KHAN – MMA

He is one of Asia’s finest martial arts superstars today. But Singaporean Muay Thai champion Amir Khan did not always have it easy.

He suffers from Tourette Syndrome. It’s a neurological disorder that causes involuntary muscle tics and spasms.

As a result, he was picked on and bullied growing up. Fortunately, he discovered Muay Thai and fell in love with ‘the art of eight limbs’ instantly.

What’s more, he found that the training actually helped him to focus and overcome his disorder, giving him a tremendous boost in self-confidence and popularity among his peers.







Khan was also a promising young golfer. But when the time came to choose between golf and martial arts, he chose to follow his passion and turned out to be a legitimate prospect.

After winning a few bouts in Muay Thai, Khan moved to the United States to attend high school. He began cross-training in wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to expand his skills in preparation for his mixed martial arts debut.

Upon returning to Singapore in 2014, Khan joined Evolve. He earned a spot on the famed Evolve Fight Team through his undeniable talent.

He then signed for ONE Championship. Khan has since accumulated several highlight-reel finishes that showcase his immense talent and growing skills.

In fact, he owns the most knockouts in ONE history and has now set his sights on claiming the ONE Lightweight World Championship.