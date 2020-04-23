Tom Ansell targets titles after re-signing with Goodwin Boxing

RINGSIDE

Goodwin Boxing is delighted to announce super-lightweight prospect Tom Ansell has extended his contract with Steve Goodwin.

Goodwin beamed “Nothing gives me more pleasure than when a boxer renews with us, it shows loyalty and that means a lot. It shows we have delivered on our promise.”

Steve continued “Tom wants a title shot and now it’s my job to deliver this for him, once this pandemic is over I will be looking for this as soon as possible.”

Ansell who boasts a record of 8-1 is desperate to step up now. “I want more 50/50 fights and I want titles. I believe I can go on to win an English, maybe even a British title.”

Ansell went on to say “I am still training even during the lockdown and as soon as things get back to normal, I will be ready.”

Ansell who has featured on Goodwin Boxing, Matchroom & Hayemaker Promoted shows says it was an easy decision to re-sign.

“Steve and the Goodwin team are great to work with and have got me to where I am now. So why would I sign elsewhere?

“I am happy and know they will deliver me the opportunities.”