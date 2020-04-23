Banned boxer Liam Cameron stuns, describes treatment surrounding case

World Boxing News

Former champion boxer Liam Cameron has revealed shocking details surrounding his ongoing drug suspension by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

Sheffield’s Cameron, who held the Commonwealth middleweight title until banned in 2018, believes he’s been hung out to dry.

Gaining the maximum sentence for what has been described as, ‘a tenth of the line or recreational cocaine’, Cameron faces being out of action until 2022.

Setting out his defence in a recent interview with the Black Eye Barber Shop Show, Cameron says, ‘he would never be stupid enough to take cocaine four days before a fight’.

Speaking to hosts Richard Poxon and Anthony Crolla, Cameron is convinced money handled in the run-up to his bout in the summer of 2018 was to blame for traces being found in his system.

According to a recent British study, every single banknote in circulation on UK soil is contamination with cocaine within weeks of being issued. This is something Cameron says could happen to other boxers if they are not careful.

A four-year suspension for traces of cocaine does seem massively strange. If Cameron was using the drug, there’s no way he’d only take that much anyway – it’s been argued.

But it’s the manner of treatment by UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control that hurts the most. Cameron recently revealed a struggle with alcohol abuse and the fact he’s been feeling suicidal because of the situation he’s found himself in.

Asked by Poxon whether anyone from either organization had reached out to him since then, Cameron said ‘never’.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It seems to be Cameron is being made an example of. Possibly due to several high-profile cases being given more lenient sentences due to litigation threats and other exceptional circumstances.

Cameron firmly believes his inability to pay for things like lie detectors or lawyers puts him in a vulnerable place.

The 22-minute interview with Black Eye is both emotional and startling to witness. Cameron is overweight and completely stressed, obviously in massive turmoil.

Even a willingness to spar or train in order to keep himself busy and his weight down was hit with a warning by the BBBofC and UKAD. Cameron received a letter threatening him with an eight-year extension if he breaks the rules laid out by both.

This means Cameron is ruled out of any boxing activity at all. The 29-year-old has no means of making a living or getting enjoyment from the sport he loves.







