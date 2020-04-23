Impact Boxing to launch new weekly series in May

RINGSIDE

With everything on hold in the world due to the covid-19 coronavirus, there hasn’t been any movement for new sports programming on any major television or streaming platform.

The sport of boxing’s newest participant, Impact Boxing will be the first in the industry to get back to work.

Stars and Champions:The Effects of Covid-19 In Sports And Boxing debuts on May 8th at 1030 pm eastern.

The series will run for 6 weeks to give everyone a look into how the virus has effected the lives of professional athletes, promoters, medical staff, executives and also discuss the future of live events.

Information on the show’s guests and host will be released later this week.

The Impact Network has been a leader in the faith based space for the last decade and is available in over 86 million homes in the United States of America making them the biggest privately African company American owned network in the country.