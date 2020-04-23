Eddie Hearn stages online press conference for Selby vs Kambosos Jr.

RINGSIDE

Matchroom Boxing’s latest series ‘Rivals’ launches this Thursday at 7pm (BST) in partnership with StubHub.

Promoter Eddie Hearn will chair an ePress conference between two fighters, who are scheduled to lock horns once boxing has resumed.

Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr had plenty to say in the series premiere, with their upcoming IBF World Lightweight Title final eliminator agreed, but date pending.

With fight nights currently on hold, Hearn believes Rivals will help spark fan interest for future fights.

“Since the Lockdown started the team have been brain-storming innovative content ideas and we’re pleased to give the fans additional coverage with this series of ePress conferences,” said Hearn.

“Much has been said already in the build-up and with George’s absence for our Cardiff launch presser, we had to get both fighters together for the first episode.”

Fans can watch the Selby vs Kambosos Jr ePress conference on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel tomorrow night!