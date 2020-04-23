Deontay Wilder career on the line in Tyson Fury trilogy – WBC President

World Boxing News

Deontay Wilder is facing the end of his career if the American loses to Tyson Fury for a second time, according to the World Boxing Council President.

Mauricio Sulaiman made the statement during a recent interview with the Black Eye Barber Shop Show during the current lockdown.

Wilder was badly beaten in seven rounds by Fury in a high-profile Pay-Per-View rematch in Las Vegas on February 22nd.

The 34-year-old admitted himself he wasn’t himself and had mayhem going on around him for the last fifteen minutes until ring walk at the MGM Grand.

Addressing a question by co-host Richard Poxon regarding whether Wilder can benefit from a long delay to the third bout with Fury, the Mexican was as open and honest as ever.

“July 18th was a little too soon for Wilder to go back to camp after being knocked out the way he was knocked out,” Sulaiman told The Black Eye Barber Shop Show.

“Go back and recover mentally and physically from such a…I mean, to be undefeated, five years world champion and then BOOM! – It’s a very difficult task to recover mentally, plus the physicality.

“But I think this delay is going to help Wilder, in my opinion.

Asked by co-host Johnny Nelson how ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has handled the defeat, Sulaiman replied: “He’s very well. He’s a warrior, he’s a monster and he’s got tremendous motivation.

“You have to understand what a fighter goes through, in life before they go through the glory days. Every fighter is a story for a movie.







“What Wilder went through with his daughter. There were so many days when he didn’t know if he was going to be able to provide medicine and food for her.

“He had lost his mother and seen his father crying. All these things are very powerful and that creates a very strong character for any boxer.

“Wilder, in particular, is very proud. He lost and he knows he lost (to Fury). But he knows he has everything to win, nothing more to lose.

“If he loses again, it’s okay because he already lost. All he has is to go and make it and win. Otherwise, his career is over,” he concluded.

Fury vs Wilder III is tentatively being eyed for October or November of 2020 but is obviously subject to any further delays in the current climate.

