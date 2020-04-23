Does Anthony Joshua have any chance of defeating Tyson Fury?

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua continues to push for the opportunity of an undisputed unification with British rival Tyson Fury once coronavirus lockdown ends.

The Gypsy King’s domination of Deontay Wilder the second time around certainly caught the attention of oddsmakers.

According to SportsBettingDime Fury opened as a -150 favorite in a prospective bout with fellow countryman Anthony Joshua, who came back at +130.

Taking out the vig, sportsbooks were giving Fury a 58% chance to win and Joshua just 42%.

Perhaps luckily for Joshua, they only gave the fight a 31.5% of actually taking place in 2020 (+200 on yes, -260 on no).

That’s if they even begin negotiations.

Other bookmakers, those based in the UK, see Joshua as a 7/4 against underdog. Fury is a 1 /2 on favorite.

It’s widely seen as an uphill battle for Joshua.

Taking to Sky Sports recently, Joshua stated his intentions to seek step-asides for Kubrat Pulev and Deontay Wilder in order to face Fury.

This is despite both Joshua and Fury having contracts in place with Pulev and Wilder for their next contests.

He said to Sky Sports: “It would be amazing to tell Pulev, ‘I think it’s best if you step aside for now’.

“And to tell Wilder ‘we have bigger fish to fry’.

“‘Enjoy your Alabama chicken while we get cracking in the UK.

“That fight needs to happen because there will never be another time like this again,” he added.







ARUM

Promoter Bob Arum, speaking exclusively to World Boxing News, basically dashed any hopes Joshua had of securing the Fury fight anytime soon.

The Hall of Famer stated: “I wasn’t aware of what Anthony Joshua said until World Boxing News came to me. I honestly don’t know what Anthony Joshua is smoking.

“There is ZERO chance of Kubrat Pulev stepping aside to allow the fight. Also, Tyson Fury is fighting Deontay Wilder.”

It’s bad news for Joshua on all fronts, it seems.

Oddsmakers don’t see him causing an upset, whilst promoters of respective opponents are unwilling to make a pathway to the Fury fight.

Joshua’s defeat to Andy Ruiz firmly hangs over his career like a shadow. And based on what Fury did to Wilder, it could be an even easier night’s work for the WBC title-holder opposite his biggest UK rival.

All will be revealed once the fight finally goes ahead. More likely in 2021 or 2022.