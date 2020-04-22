RANKED: Top 50 Boxing Websites in the World (April 2020)

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides an updated list of the Top 50 Boxing Websites in the world as of April 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown.

Stats are according to similarweb.com.

Below are the most visited pugilistic sites:

1 boxrec.com

2 boxingscene.com

3 allboxing.ru

4 boxingnews24.com

5 vringe.com

6 fightnews.info

7 bokser.org

8 worldboxingnews.net

9 badlefthook.com

10 ringtv.com

11 to 50

11 titleboxing.com

12 ringpolska.pl

13 boxmob.jp

14 fight-academy.ru

15 boxingforum24.com

16 boxingnews.jp

17 boxinggu.ru

18 ringside24.com

19 mmaboxing.ru

20 boxen1.com

21 panaynews.net

22 philboxing.com

23 izquierdazo.com

24 soloboxeo.com

25 karate.ru

26 fightnews.com

27 fdbplus.com

28 boxing247.com

29 titleboxingclub.com

30 box.live

31 boxingnewsonline.net

32 profiboksz.hu

33 checkhookboxing.com

34 boxinginsider.com

35 expertboxing.com

36 matchroomboxing.com

37 premierboxingchampions.com

38 fightwear.ru

39 usaboxing.org

40 fightnights.com

41 netboxe.com

42 mmalegend.ru

43 mmation.com

44 boxeringweb.net

45 rdxsports.com

46 box-p4p.com

47 espabox.com

48 24boxing.com.ua

49 tc-boxing.com

50 pinoygreats.com

Top 20 Boxing Websites (according to Alexa.com):

1 Boxrec.com

2 Boxingscene.com

3 Worldboxingnews.net

4 Boxingnews24.com

5 Badlefthook.com

6 Fightnews.com

7 Expertboxing.com

8 Fightsaga.com

9 Ringsidereport.com

10 Toprank.com

11 to 20

11 Aiba.org

12 Titleboxingclub.com

13 Boxinginsider.com

14 Muhammadali.com

15 Fightnights.com

16 Wbcboxing.com

17 Secondsout.com

18 Boxing247.com

19 Nowboxing.com

20 Pound4pound.com

Top 10 Boxing News and Media (Alexa.com):

1 Boxingscene.com

2 Worldboxingnews.net

3 Boxingnews24.com

4 Badlefthook.com

5 Fightnews.com

6 Fightsaga.com

7 Ringsidereport.com

8 Boxinginsider.com

9 Fightnights.com

10 Secondsout.com

List is correct as of April 22, 2020 and features every website currently registered with similarweb and Alexa.com.

For more information visit either website.

World Boxing News, based in both the United Kingdom and the United States, has been the most visited independent boxing website in the UK since inception in 2010.

For ten years running, WBN has gathered more page views per year than any other UK-based boxing website.

Since 2018, WBN gains more page views from the USA than the UK.







