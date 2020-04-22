RANKED: Top 50 Boxing Websites in the World (April 2020)

World Boxing News provides an updated list of the Top 50 Boxing Websites in the world as of April 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown.
Stats are according to similarweb.com.
Below are the most visited pugilistic sites:
11 titleboxing.com
12 ringpolska.pl
13 boxmob.jp
14 fight-academy.ru
15 boxingforum24.com
16 boxingnews.jp
17 boxinggu.ru
18 ringside24.com
19 mmaboxing.ru
20 boxen1.com
21 panaynews.net
22 philboxing.com
23 izquierdazo.com
24 soloboxeo.com
25 karate.ru
26 fightnews.com
27 fdbplus.com
28 boxing247.com
29 titleboxingclub.com
30 box.live
31 boxingnewsonline.net
32 profiboksz.hu
33 checkhookboxing.com
34 boxinginsider.com
35 expertboxing.com
36 matchroomboxing.com
37 premierboxingchampions.com
38 fightwear.ru
39 usaboxing.org
40 fightnights.com
41 netboxe.com
42 mmalegend.ru
43 mmation.com
44 boxeringweb.net
45 rdxsports.com
46 box-p4p.com
47 espabox.com
48 24boxing.com.ua
49 tc-boxing.com
50 pinoygreats.com
List is correct as of April 22, 2020 and features every website currently registered with similarweb and Alexa.com.
For more information visit either website.
World Boxing News, based in both the United Kingdom and the United States, has been the most visited independent boxing website in the UK since inception in 2010.
For ten years running, WBN has gathered more page views per year than any other UK-based boxing website.
Since 2018, WBN gains more page views from the USA than the UK.
World Boxing News or WBN is dedicated to reporting boxing news and results from around the world. Concentration centers on the main boxing organizations from the WBC, IBF, and IBO. Plus the WBA and WBO.
Headed by Boxing Association Writers of America auxiliary member Phil Jay, WBN has been covering the sport successfully since 2010.
Our emphasis is on world title fights, title eliminators, and former world champions, as well as the best up and coming fighters from around the globe.
For any queries contact our editor at phildjay@worldboxingnews.net.