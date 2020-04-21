Vasyl Lomachenko doubts Gervonta Davis intentions, talks Devin Haney

Ringside

Ukrainian superstar Vasyl Lomachenko has discussed the possibility of battles with some of the up and comers in the lightweight division.

The three-belt champion at 135, currently linked to facing Teofimo Lopez for all the straps, has also been mentioned in the same breath as Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney.

‘Loma’ was recently asked a few questions on the division for his promoters at Top Rank and gave the following answers:

Do you think that Gervonta Davis will fight you?

“Right now, I don’t think he’s going to fight me. He might want to fight me, but his promoters are not going to let him. Aside from him, that weight class is getting very interesting.

“We have a lot of good names in the weight class. Not {just} the champions, but they are in the rankings. So I think it’s a hard weight division.”

Do you want to stay at lightweight?

“It’s unpredictable. If we are going to be sitting here for one year longer (due to coronavirus), who is going to be coming out and in what weight class will they be?”

What about the Instagram back-and-forth with Devin Haney?

“Yes, DAZN posted something about Haney, and he said he would knock me out. So that is why I answered him, ‘Hey, listen, are you serious?’

“He has not fought anybody and now he is saying he is going to knock me out? I said, ‘No problem, let’s do it.’ Then he answered me right away saying, ‘Yes, we can do it.’ I said, ‘OK, I am ready.’

“He knows I am ready. I think he is ready, and we can give the fight for the fans that everybody wants.

“That is why I mentioned before that this is a very interesting weight class with big names and good names coming to the weight class.”







What do you think of Teofimo’s shoulder roll and catch-and-shoot counterpunching style?

“It’s not an easy type of fighting. It is not an easy style. It is easier to fight attacking fighters who are coming forward. It’s much easier.

“This type of counterpuncher is more difficult to fight. The winner will be who has the better boxing IQ.

“But that style with the shoulder, I think I know what I have to do to win.”