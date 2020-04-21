UK Pay-Per-View numbers for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II a mystery

Phil Jay

📸 Mikey Williams

Viewing figures for the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are still yet to be released officially in the United Kingdom.

Despite almost two months passing, the numbers for what was the most anticipated heavyweight match-up in some years remain a mystery.

Unlike Sky Sports Box Office, BT Sport Box Office doesn’t have their weekly ratings published on the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board. This means the network is able to keep its buys under lock and key.

Even the last fight, rumored to have sold 450,000 purchases in the UK, will only be a guesstimation. The second encounter totals may never be officially confirmed in the public domain.

As things stand, Sky has transparency. But the fact BT numbers are not made freely available is a shame for boxing fans.

In contrast, the United States sales are always at hand a few days after an event.

Within a week of the return playing out, and with Fury scoring a stunning seventh-round stoppage, Top Rank boss Bob Arum gave WBN his estimate.

It was well above the 850,000 originally stated by some media outlets.

“In regards to the Fury vs Wilder (II) Pay-Per-View, they don’t have the digital numbers yet. The digital is well over 300,000 buys,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News on February 28.

“It’s probably sort of accurate (the 850,000 reported). But then you add in the digital on top of that. So three hundred and change (to 850,000). It’s closer to 1.2 million.”







A MILLION

Guided by sales from Fury vs Wilder I & II, which are reported to have sold 325,000 in the first fight and 1.2m in the second, BT Sport Box Office could be somewhere in the region of 1.4 million. But that’s only going on the United States buys from both events.

Obviously, PPV sales don’t work like that. And despite huge interest in the UK, the Las Vegas timeslot of the early hours won’t have helped.

If Fury vs Wilder II did hit a million in the UK, that would be a massive success for BT Sport, who have lagged behind Sky in recent times.

Signing the likes of Fury and Carl Frampton to PPV was a start, although they did lose Billy Joe Saunders and a potential Canelo fight to DAZN UK.

More big names are needed for BT Sport in the future, with heavyweight force Daniel Dubois the next hope for the channel moving forward.