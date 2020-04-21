Floyd Mayweather offering video meet and greet, top price $1499.99

World Boxing News

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather is offering fans the chance to have a video meet and greet experience with the champ for as little as $64.99.

After linking up with Fanmio, the virtual meeting agent for celebrity clients, Mayweather is looking forward to chatting with purchasers.

“Fanmio is the best place to meet all celebrities no matter where you are around the world,” Mayweather said.

“I look forward to working alongside Fanmio to get closer to my fans and create new exciting content.”

Packages begin from the affordable Bronze to an Ultimate Premium which would set you back almost $1500.

Recent celebs to sign up include former Monty Python star, John Cleese.

See the details below at the link: https://fanmio.com/products/meet-the-undefeated-champ-floyd-mayweather

Have you ever wanted to meet the greatest boxer of all time!? We’re thrilled to announce you can now meet the undefeated champion @FloydMayweather in a personal 1-on-1 video meet and greet experience! Get your spot at https://t.co/5aH4hovS09 before they’re gone. #FANMIO pic.twitter.com/WapsEroOPy — #Fanmio – Meet your heroes. (@fanmio) April 20, 2020

The packages on offer with Mayweather range from $64.99 to $1499.99.

They are:

Bronze Package – Ultra Premium Shirt + CHANCE To Meet Floyd Mayweather

$64.99

Pay as low as $16/mo. with:

Get this Fanmio EXCLUSIVE ultra-premium Floyd Mayweather 50-0 shirt made with real gold print and ultra-fine fabric + be randomly selected by Floyd for a chance to meet him in a personal video meet and greet on Fanmio! (Only 3 fans will be selected)

Includes:

Fanmio EXCLUSIVE ultra-premium 50-0 shirt made with real gold print and ultra-fine fabric (Ships 2-3 weeks after the event).

Be randomly selected by Floyd to have a personal online 1-on-1 video meet and greet experience with him that includes an HD video recording of the experience!

(NOTE: Due to demand, only 3 fans will be chosen).

Silver Package – Personally Meet Floyd Mayweather + Ultra-Premium Shirt

$999.99

Pay as low as $61/mo. with:

Would you love to meet the best boxer ever?

Here’s your guaranteed chance to meet Floyd Mayweather in a personal online 1-on-1 video meet and greet. Plus, receive a branded HD video recording of the entire experience.

And a Fanmio EXCLUSIVE ultra-premium 50-0 shirt. Don’t miss this rare opportunity.

Includes:

Guaranteed to have a personal online 1-on-1 video meet and greet experience with Floyd Mayweather.

Downloadable HD video recording of your experience in a branded Floyd Mayweather digital frame.

Fanmio EXCLUSIVE ultra-premium Floyd Mayweather 50-0 shirt made with real gold print. Ultra-fine fabric (Ships 2-3 weeks after the event).







Gold Package – Personally Meet Floyd Mayweather + Limited Edition Lithograph Set!

$1,199.99

Pay as low as $73/mo. with:

LIMITED TO 500 WORLDWIDE!! With this Gold Fanmio Package, you get everything included in the Silver Package. Plus an exclusive limited edition lithograph set that includes 3 limited trading cards (limited to 500 sets worldwide). And an ultra-premium 50-0 shirt!

You not only get to personally meet Floyd Mayweather, but you also receive additional collectible merchandise only available on Fanmio for this limited-time event.

Hurry before this exclusive opportunity is gone!

Includes:

Personal online 1-on-1 video meet and greet experience with Floyd Mayweather.

Downloadable HD video recording of your experience in a branded Floyd Mayweather digital frame.

Fanmio EXCLUSIVE WHITE EDITION numbered 20×28″ collectible lithograph set that includes 3 limited trading cards (limited to 500 sets worldwide) (Ships 2-3 weeks after the event).

Fanmio EXCLUSIVE ultra-premium Floyd Mayweather 50-0 shirt made with real gold print and ultra-fine fabric (Ships 2-3 weeks after the event).

Ultimate Package – Personally Meet Floyd Mayweather + SIGNED Limited Edition Lithograph Set!

$1,499.99

Pay as low as $91/mo. with:

LIMITED TO 100 WORLDWIDE!! Get the Ultimate Floyd Mayweather experience with this Fanmio package.

You’ll personally meet Floyd in an online 1-on-1 video meet and greet as well. Also, receive everything listed below including an extremely limited edition Floyd Mayweather lithograph set SIGNED by The Champ himself.

This is truly the ultimate experience for all the biggest Floyd Mayweather fans out there!

Includes:

Personal online 1-on-1 video meet and greet experience with Floyd Mayweather.

Downloadable HD video recording of your experience in a branded Floyd Mayweather digital frame.

Fanmio EXCLUSIVE BLACK EDITION hand-numbered and SIGNED by Floyd Mayweather 20×28″. Collectible lithograph set that includes 3 limited trading cards (limited to 100 sets worldwide).

(Ships 2-3 weeks after the event).

Fanmio EXCLUSIVE ultra-premium Floyd Mayweather 50-0 shirt made with real gold print. Ultra-fine fabric (Ships 2-3 weeks after the event).