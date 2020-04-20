WATCH: Tyson Fury deadlifts 250kg (550 pounds) at 24 years old

World Boxing News

Current WBC champion Tyson Fury was a keen weight-lifter back in the day as ‘The Gypsy King’ prepared for world heavyweight domination during his early days.

As a 24-year-old, Fury went for a 250-kilogram deadlift during camp as he prepared for his 2012 battle with Kevin ‘Kingpin’ Johnson.

World Boxing News was able to capture the moment for our YouTube channel as Fury easily went through the exercise.

Eventually, Fury beat Johnson on points at the Odyssey Arena in Belfast on the road to eventually capturing every top division crown on offer.

Six months after the clip, Fury defeated Steve Cunningham at Madison Square Garden after picking himself up off the canvas.

It would be three years from the video until Fury would dethrone Wladimir Klitschko for the unified championship.

