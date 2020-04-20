Lee Selby makes honest weight revelation on Josh Warrington fight

World Boxing News

Lee Selby had admitted his weight problems going into a clash with Josh Warrington would have a detrimental effect on his performance.

The Welshman lost his IBF featherweight strap to the Leeds man in the fifth defense. He knew he’d stayed at the 126-pound limit one fight too long.

Like the warrior he is, Selby took on the challenge of a UK blockbuster with Warrington. Although the 33-year-old wasn’t firing on all cylinders.

Despite this, Selby still pushed Warrington to a split decision but immediately moved up to lightweight after the contest.

Feeling far more comfortable at the higher limit, Selby is ready to face undefeated George Kambosos Jr. once boxing resumes.

Explaining the situation to Richard Poxon, Johnny Nelson and Anthony Crolla on the Black Eye Barber Shop Show, Selby was as candid as ever.

Selby said, ‘I knew I was going to lose. It’s not in a fighter’s instinct, but looking back that’s the worst about that.”

Also discussing the possibility of a meeting with the winner of Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez, Selby stated his belief that the undisputed lightweight title match-up is a lot closer than people think.

Crolla asked the question as Selby broke down that fight.

Lomachenko vs Lopez was on the verge of being announced when COVID-19 turned into a pandemic. But Selby can secure a meeting with whoever comes out on top.

This is due to the Kambosos fight being sanctioned as an eliminator by the International Boxing Federation.







