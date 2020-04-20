Floyd Mayweather still got it at 43, hits the gym for potential 2020 return

World Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather is back in the gym and hitting the bags himself after recently playing the role of a trainer at his Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas.

‘Money’ looks in tremendous shape, as he always does, despite being 43 years old.

In a video shared with WBN by former Mayweather Promotions fighter Ashley Theophane, Mayweather doesn’t look like a man approaching his mid-forties.

The five-weight world champion has been linked to a comeback in 2020 once the current coronavirus crisis is over.

Mayweather had stated his intentions to fight twice this year, but that was before all hell broke loose with the pandemic.

Boxing could potentially return in late 2020 behind closed doors, with Manny Pacquiao the most likely opponent for Mayweather.

Following the death of his uncle Roger, Mayweather has found solace in training camp and passing knowledge onto his son and nephew.

Former opponent Marcos Maidana has also been linked to a third clash with the American having called out Mayweather.

The Argentine’s interest was spiked by an interview conducted by World Boxing News with Jorge Cali, Maidana’s return foe.

Cali, who is due to fight Maidana in an exhibition, told WBN he believed Maidana would have a good chance of winning if they met for the third time.







TRILOGY

Back in 2014, Maidana lost twice to Mayweather before returning at 29.

Cali said: “I think Maidana is already under 30 kilos from his previous weight. He has undoubtedly shown his desire to return to the ring,” Cali exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Maidana is still only 36 years old. He can definitely come back (to full-time professional boxing). He could even say, to improve his level. I know he would believe that if he had a new fight with Floyd, Marcos could win with no doubts this time.

“I think we all saw the first fight and think he won it. That’s why there was that second one where Floy proved to be the undisputed number one.”