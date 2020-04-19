Vasyl Lomachenko names Floyd Mayweather dream super-fight opponent

World Boxing News

Pound for Pound star Vasyl Lomachenko has opened up on the one legend he’d to love face after name-dropping, Floyd Mayweather, as his dream fight.

‘Loma’ was asked, If you could fight any boxer from any era to give you the best fight, who would you want to fight’ during a fan question session as the coronavirus keeps boxing locked down.

The Ukrainian multi-weight world title-holder picked out Mayweather when revealing his answer.

“Of course I would like to fight somebody who is undefeated. Who has a good history, who has a big name,” said Lomachenko.

“I think the most interesting name for me to fight would be Floyd Mayweather.”

‘Hi-Tech’ made the statement without elaborating on when he would have wanted the battle, but it almost certainly would not be in this latest era.

Lomachenko has said on many occasions that he cannot fight above at 140 pounds or above, completely ruling out Mayweather – who is a welterweight in his early 40’s.

You’d possibly have to go back to when Mayweather was making a name for himself in the Pay-Per-View stakes and a reigning super-featherweight and lightweight champion.

Potentially, Loma had around 2002-03 in his thinking, when Mayweather defeated the likes of Jose Luis Castillo, Victoriano Sosa and Philip Ndou.

If Loma would be willing to go up in weight today, there would certainly be a lot of takers for a Pay-Per-View blockbuster between the pair.

Sadly, it will never happen.

During the interview, Loma was also asked for his most memorable moment from fighting Luke Campbell in London. The last time he graced the ring.

He said: “The most exciting moment I remember from my trip to the UK is probably when we went on the top of the O2 Arena, and I saw all of London.

“I could see it and then the very next day I was the champion of that arena. That was the most memorable moment for me.”







WORD ASSOCIATION

Concluding, Loma participated in a word association game

Teofimo Lopez Sr.

“I can’t say that. It wouldn’t look good. I was raised differently. {He is a} good father.”

Oleksandr Usyk

“Best friend.”

Gervonta “Tank” Davis

“Power.”

Floyd Mayweather

“Boxing IQ.”

Bob Arum

“Best promoter.”