George Foreman reveals what Muhammad Ali said seconds before fight

Former two-time heavyweight champion of the world, George Foreman has revealed what Muhammad Ali muttered to him moments before their 1974 super-fight.
Foreman and Ali met in the world-famous ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ – an event organized by a young Don King in Kinshasa.
An aged Ali was the huge underdog having been through many wars during his career. In contrast, Foreman had been ripping through the division.
As the curtain came down on history, Ali said a final few words to Foreman before pulling off one of the biggest upsets of all time.
“George you were just a kid in high school when I beat Liston,” Ali stated, according to Foreman.
Continuing by revealing his own amusement by the comment, Foreman added: “I almost laughed, cause I never saw a day in high school.”
The rest, as they say, is history…
