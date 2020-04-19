Boxing is One of New Zealand’s Favorite Sports – Online and Offline

Ringside

Boxing is one of the few sports that people have and continue to support not only in New Zealand but globally.

The entertaining nature of the game attracts and brings people from across the globe together. Over time, numerous variations of the game, such as mixed martial arts, have emerged, but nothing has managed to substitute the sport entirely.

In this article, we will look at the future of boxing in New Zealand as well as some of the best online casino slots for boxing enthusiasts.

Mixed Martial Arts, UFC, and Boxing in New Zealand

Despite the recent rise in popularity of the UFC and Mixed Martial Arts, boxing remains among the top sports in New Zealand. That does not mean that combat sport is not having a share of the market. The competition has some world-famous fighters like Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France, and Dan Hooker.

However, as noted by Duco Boss and promoter, Higgins, while speaking to 1News, “There is no need to worry about the future of boxing. Both the mixed martial arts and boxing have their following.”

After all, Pacquiao-Mayweather generated more revenue in 12 months than the UFC did. It is rumored that the Mayweather-McGregor fight brought in as much as the entire UFC for 12 months.

If you were to total every boxing event revenue around the world, you could easily see why Boxing in New Zealand has a bright future.

Coronavirus and Online Boxing

With the Corona pandemic that has hit the world and all major sporting activities being put on halt, people are rushing to the online world to bet on their favorite boxing sport. But what if you are a boxing aficionado? Which are the best online casino games to play for fun with a chance to win small or life-changing jackpots?

Generally, slots, especially at online casinos with no deposit free spin offers are the most casino players favorites. The games are easy to play, you just spin the reels, and if your lucky star shines, you scoop the win. Slots are purely games of chance. You do not need any special skills to play. You will also find some video slots that are themed around famous boxing stars such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and many more.

Here are three titles that can keep you entertained and even reward you as we continue to quarantine in our houses.

2016 Gladiators Slot

Gladiators online slot is a popular video slot from the famous Playtech. The game is set in Rio de Janeiro, where the 2016 summer Olympics took place, and it provides you with an opportunity to feel part of the athletes in this game. As for the specifications and features, the slot offers wild symbols, scatter symbols, free spins, instant play, 21 lines, and five reels. You can bet as low as 0.01 coin, but high rollers can stake a bone-crushing maximum bet of 1250.00 coins per spin.

Fisticuffs Slot

If you were a fan of boxing during the glory days or golden days, as some would put it, then you should try out the Fisticuffs Slot. The game takes you back to the 1900s when boxing had a different approach.

Everyone who entered the ring was a gentleman, rules were followed, and the atmosphere was electric. The slot treats you with two boxers fighting it out, and it grows more intense depending on the symbol you land.

It is a game you can play via your mobile gadget and has 5 reels and 10 paylines.

Mike Tyson Knockout Slot

It is a top online casino video slot that allows you to win great prizes. Mike Tyson is famous for his heydays short fuse and drama-filled life, which you can relive here like a boxer.

You can experience some entertaining matches, which can also leave you rather shocked. The game allows you to become the world heavyweight champion if you land a knockout.

Conclusion

Boxing can only get better in the future due to the support it receives in New Zealand and around the world. People have also embraced online boxing slots, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.