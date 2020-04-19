Anthony Joshua lays bare Deontay Wilder faults, reveals tactics he’d use

World Boxing News

Anthony Joshua has applauded how Tyson Fury took Deontay Wilder apart on February 22nd but said his British rival got it all wrong the first time against the American.

The Londoner was forced to watch on as Fury and Wilder battled it out for the number one spot in the division earlier this year.

Joshua had himself tasted defeat for the first time when humbled by Andy Ruiz Jr. in New York. The 30-year-old got the belts back in Saudi Arabia and firmly hopes to land the winner of the trilogy in 2021.

Discussing how Fury capitalized on Wilder’s out-of-sorts performance, Joshua commended ‘The Gypsy King’ in a previous interview.

When asked about the initial December 2018 meeting, Joshua pointed out how he’d take it to Wilder given the opportunity.

“In terms of doing something similar, I wouldn’t have done what he (Tyson Fury) done in the first fight,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“Maybe I would have probably taken it to Deontay Wilder a bit more. I don’t think Deontay Wilder has been taught to box on his back foot.

“He doesn’t know how to flow and move side to side. He doesn’t move back and control the fight.

“When Tyson Fury was edging forward, on back foot balance, Deontay Wilder was struggling to move forward with his right hand.

“It proved to be a very difficult fight for Deontay Wilder in the end,” he added.

CLEAR-MINDED

Following the Ruiz debacle and subsequent redemption, Joshua is clear-headed as he looks to the future.

AJ firmly believes becoming a two-time world heavyweight champion was the key to even more success in the coming years.

“Now I’ve taken time to really look at myself, moving forwards into the next chapter of my career.

“From a mental and physical standpoint that should put me in good stead because I’m well-rested. My mind is settled, my body is settled.

When the fire gets going again, it will be a roaring blaze,” concluded the Watford man.

