EXCLUSIVE: WBA ‘regular’ plight worsens as Oquendo wins Charr case

Former world heavyweight title challenger Fres Oquendo has confirmed to WBN a recent victory in a Federal case against World Boxing Association ‘regular’ champion Mahmoud ‘Manuel’ Charr.

Oquendo responded as WBN released a story stating the fact Charr faces up to a three-year delay to defending his title due to the coronavirus crisis.

Charr was due to fight interim title-holder Trevor Bryan after promoter Don King won a purse bid last March.

It was thought Charr vs Bryan would be full steam ahead upon the resumption of boxing later this year. Oquendo assured this wasn’t necessarily going to be the case.

“Here’s my Federal order from my case and you will read how the WBA just keeps violating my rights. This gives me and my legal team major bargaining chips against them,” Oquendo exclusively explained to World Boxing News.

“People need to know what is going on. I applaud WBN for putting the truth out in the media.”

Included in the official ruling, part of it was a statement outlining the following:

“This matter is before the Court on the Motion filed by defendant Global Sports Management GmbH (“Global”) to Dismiss the Adversary Complaint for Turnover, Restraining Order and Damages filed by Fres William Oquendo (the “Debtor”).

“Global seeks dismissal of the complaint against it pursuant to the doctrine of forum non-conveniens and Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6) (made applicable to adversary proceedings by Rule 7012(b) of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure).

“1 Global argues that: (1) the exclusive forum for disputes brought against it under the contracts at issue is Cologne, Germany; and (2) the complaint fails to state a cause of action to recover certain escrowed funds in connection with those contracts.

“For the reasons that follow, the Court finds that:

“(1) due to the circumstances in this adversary proceeding and the Debtor’s bankruptcy case, the forum selection clause providing that Germany is the exclusive forum in which the Debtor’s dispute regarding the escrowed funds may be brought will not be enforced;

“and (2) the Debtor’s complaint adequately states a claim upon which relief can be granted. As such, Global’s motion to dismiss is denied.”

COMPLICATED

This means Oquendo is back in position to challenge the WBA’s decision for Charr vs Bryan to go ahead.

But with Oquendo having to wait six years and now being 47 years old, the clock is firmly ticking.

The WBA faces a huge headache moving forward and will need to convey with Oquendo and his team on what happens next in this complicated case.