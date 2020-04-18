PBC stars, including Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz, follow Deontay Wilder with media output

RINGSIDE

Building off of Wednesday’s appearance by former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on the PBC Podcast, a lineup featuring some of PBC’s top heavyweights will be highlighted on PBC’s social media platforms next week as fighters continue to engage with fans during social distancing.

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores” live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, April 20 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Exciting heavyweights and former title challengers Chris Arreola and Dominic Breazeale will appear on the PBC Podcast with hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast will be available on Wednesday, April 22 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki will appear in the “At Home With…” series, hanging out live on the PBC Facebook page on Wednesday, April 22 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz will also appear on “At Home With…” live on the PBC Facebook page on Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Unbeaten heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba will appear on “Going The Distance” on the PBC YouTube page on Thursday, April 23. Ajagba will be breaking down his fight against Iago Kiladze at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” will feature a replay of the full televised card for the first Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz showdown on the PBC YouTube page on Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. E/5 p.m. PT.

This week’s schedule is again loaded with some of PBC’s top attractions sharing their insights and life during these challenging times. Stay tuned. There’s more to come.