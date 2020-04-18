Deontay Wilder unable to train for TWO MONTHS since Tyson Fury defeat

World Boxing News

📸 Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder has admitted the bicep injury suffered during his rematch with Tyson Fury has made it impossible for him to train ever since.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has been forced to contemplate the first loss of his career, suffered against Fury at the MGM Grand on February 22nd.

Wilder revealed he was hampered during the fight, which required surgery in the aftermath.

The 34-year-old has now gone one better by stating he hasn’t worked out in the weeks following the stoppage.

“I can’t work out right now,” Wilder told the PBC Podcast. “I’m looking forward to, once I get headed with my arm, I’m just looking forward to working out.

“I’m looking forward to going back to what I love to do. Right now, I’ve been sitting back getting taken care of, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“All my meals are getting prepared, special for me. Just a lot of catering right now. Me, my fiance and all the kids around me. It’s beautiful, man.”

Like many of us, Wilder is keeping his family safe as he spends more time at home in Alabama during the COVID-19 crisis.

“There’s nothing I can complain about. The world is going through something together (with coronavirus).

“I think it’s the first time the whole world has gone through the same thing. We all have to survive.

“I love being around my loved ones. Being able to see them through the tough times,” he added.

A third fight with Fury is on the cards once the dust settled on the current climate and boxing is allowed to take place in front of mass crowds again.







GATE

Fury vs Wilder III taking place without fans would certainly be a travesty, having broken the world heavyweight box office gate record earlier this year.

I could be another full year before the pair share the ring together again as dates of around February or March of 2021 seem the most likely scenario.

This is provided Las Vegas can control the three thousand plus cases. Nevada has to get the proper testing and tracking in place to re-open fully.

The initial date of July has gone. An October revision is also looking to be a massive long shot.

We wait and see what happens as America tackles the worst portion of the pandemic since inception in Wuhan last year

