Ten MAJOR problems with Anthony Joshua’s undisputed Tyson Fury plan

📸 Dave Thompson

Anthony Joshua continues to call out Tyson Fury when the unified heavyweight world champion knows full well the fight cannot happen yet.

The 30-year-old, along with promoter Eddie Hearn, seem to think consistently using UK media to get their message out will make the fight happen.

In the latest non-event, Joshua told Sky Sports he wants an undisputed clash with Fury next.

He said: “What it will prove, me and him fighting, will be that there will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division who will have all four of the belts.

“That fight needs to happen sooner rather than later because there will never be a time like this again.

“If you really want to say you’re number one, come fight me. Let’s get it on. I’ve got the rest of the belts so it only makes sense.

“I’m the unified heavyweight champion of the world, he’s the WBC champion.

“Logically to prove yourself as number one, I have to fight Tyson Fury. He has to fight Anthony Joshua.”

There are several major flaws in Joshua’s plan. Something he and Hearn both know but continue to ignore.

Therefore, the feeble attempt to stay relevant and hoodwink fans into believing they actually want the Fury fight is agonizing.







Here are TEN reasons why the fight cannot and WILL NOT happen next:

Joshua has to fight Kubrat Pulev next. If he doesn’t, he loses the IBF title. The Pulev fight is signed. Joshua then has to fight Oleksandr Usyk. If he doesn’t, he loses the WBO title Fury has to fight Deontay Wilder next. It’s contracted and already signed. Fury then has to fight Dillian Whyte. It’s already been ordered by the WBC. Pulev will not step aside. He’s made this clear. Wilder will not step aside. He’s made this clear. Whyte will not step aside. He’s made this clear. Usyk will not step aside. He’s made this clear. Fury vs Joshua will happen at Wembley Stadium. Nowhere else. So summer 2021 would be the earliest.

Anything else you hear in the press is simply mind games or hot air.

Fury vs Wilder III is next. Joshua vs Pulev is next. End of story.

