Dillian Whyte branded ‘the biggest coward in entire division – a disgrace’

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Kubrat Pulev didn’t hold anything back in his latest outburst again Dillian Whyte after branding the British heavyweight a ‘coward’ on Thursday.

The Bulgarian, who will fight Whyte’s old foe, Anthony Joshua – next, gave ‘The Bodysnatcher’ both barrels in an extraordinary rant.

“Dillian Whyte is the biggest coward in the entire heavyweight division. He’s a disgrace to boxing,” said Pulev.

“He had three chances to fight for world titles and rejected them all.

“One of them was against me for an IBF mandatory spot which Hughie Fury eventually took. And why does he want a match with Anthony Joshua now when he had the golden opportunity to fight him last May in Joshua’s last voluntary defense and turned it down? (they share the same promoter).

“Whyte and Fury have the biggest mouths in all of boxing, but at least Fury has some balls.

“And let’s not forget that they both turned down matches against me in the last. Once I smash Joshua I’ll fight either of them, any time, any place,” he added.

Pulev has a contract in place to fight Joshua once the coronavirus is successfully under enough control to stage a stadium event.

If those kinds of gatherings are not rubberstamped, it’s highly likely Joshua vs Pulev will take place without fans.







WHYTE vs POVETKIN

For Whyte, it’s a similar story.

The interim WBC heavyweight title-holder is currently lined up for a stay-busy battle with past contender Alexander Povetkin.

Once the UK government put measures in place for sporting events to go ahead, Whyte and Povetkin are slated to collide on Pay-Per-View.

It’s another fight set to happen without a crowd, potentially bumping up the PPV price for Sky Sports Box Office.

The winner will then meet Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, possibly in the first half of 2021.

Both Pulev and Fury have the same promoter, making any future encounter an easy one to make.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.