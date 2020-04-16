Tyson Fury foe Otto Wallin fights off COVID-19, warns ‘stay on the couch!’

Ringside

📸 Mikey Williams

Former Tyson Fury opponent Otto Wallin has been discussing all things boxing-related as the Swede beat the effects of the coronavirus.

Appearing on the digital podcast series SHOWTIME BOXING WITH ERIC RASKIN AND KIERAN MULVANEY, Wallin revealed he recently recovered from COVID-19.

Along with promoter Dmitriy Salita, Wallin participated in an interview about life in quarantine and the effect the virus has had on the sport of boxing.

On COVID-19 and its effect on the sport of boxing…

Salita – “It’s a really unpredictable environment right now. Boxing is an international sport. Now more than ever, fighters come to the U.S. from all over to train and fight. It’s really important that the whole world heals so that things can go back to normal.”

Wallin – “This virus is very serious. People are dying – people from the gym have died. I didn’t have many symptoms when I had it, but it spread to my mother’s boyfriend who is a diabetic and he was very ill.

“When you are home, don’t just stay on the couch. You have to come up with ideas to keep yourself busy and do something.”

On staying in shape during quarantine…

Wallin – “I am trying to make the best of the situation, and I can do a lot with what I have now. It’s working alright. I do some boxing punching on the wall and lots of shadow boxing.”

On Salita Promotions’ Train Like a Boxer YouTube Series…

Salita – “We were thinking of ways to keep connections between the fighters and the fans. Everyone is stuck at home, no one can go to work and it’s important to stay healthy and active. We thought we could let the fans know about what the fighters are doing at home and keep communication between everyone going.”







MOVES

On what’s next for Wallin…

Salita – “In the fight with [Tyson] Fury, you can see how amazing his performance was. Numbers don’t lie, Otto landed more punches against Fury than any opponent including [Vladimir] Klitschko and [Deontay] Wilder –in the first fight.

“Otto is a world-class fighter. Hopefully, we get back to business and he can show that he is one of the best heavyweights in the world.”

The weekly SHOWTIME BOXING podcast features Raskin and Mulvaney diving deep into the world of boxing and SHOWTIME boxing events. New episodes are released on all major podcast platforms every Monday, including Radio.com.

Follow World Boxing News: TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.