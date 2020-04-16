BT Sport to present Tyson ‘Fury Fight Night’ marathon this Saturday

RINGSIDE

📸 Mikey Williams

BT Sport is the destination for boxing fans to get their fix this weekend, with back-to-back Tyson Fury content all evening on Saturday night.

BT Sport 1 brings you Fury Fight Night, an evening showcasing some of Tyson’s most recent and famous fights from 7pm until the early hours of the morning.

The British boxing icon will be on screens all evening, as viewers can enjoy classic Fury fights following his return to the ring, including both Wilder bouts.

Fans can also look forward to exclusive behind the scenes content from No Filter Boxing and Round 12: Tyson Fury’s Resurrection, a documentary detailing that epic moment at the end of the first Wilder fight.

With live boxing currently on hold, relive Fury’s best bits with BT Sport this weekend.

Fury Fight Night

Saturday 18th April, from 7pm, BT Sport 1

7pm: 1548 Days: Return of the Gypsy King

7.45pm: Tyson Fury v Sefer Seferi

8.15pm: Tyson Fury v Francesco Pianeta

9.15pm: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 1

10.15pm: Tyson Fury v Schwarz & Tyson Fury v Wallin

11.15pm: Round 12: Fury’s Resurrection

11.15pm: Wilder v Fury Fight Night 2

11.45pm: Wilder v Fury 2

00.45am: Wilder v Fury 2 Behind The Scenes

01.15am: 1548 Days: Return of the Gypsy King