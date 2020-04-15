Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II back on the cards…well, virtually

World Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II – World Boxing News revealed the news on Tuesday that Manny Pacquiao could follow rival Floyd Mayweather in signing up for a run in the virtual boxing arena.

Pacquiao has been tipped secure a deal with fuboTV and FaceBank in order to give Mayweather options on the back of his lucrative deal.

Mayweather, alongside ONE Entertainment, agreed to FaceBank working on a ‘digital likeness’ of him. The VR Floyd will feature Pay-Per-View bouts on the fuboTV network.

Obviously, with Pacquiao being the second biggest PPV star in the world, and being linked to facing Mayweather in 2020, the Filipino Senator could be a key player.

This means those clamoring to see Mayweather vs Pacquiao II in reality, may have to settle for seeing it in an eBoxing capacity.

Any big-name from super-featherweight to super-welterweight, past to present, could be in the frame to be Mayweather’s first virtual opponent.

As coronavirus ravages the schedule, VR Mayweather would be a savior for boxing during the crisis.

A massive void on live fights has been created during the pandemic. So the sooner anything involving Mayweather gets off the ground the better.

But what better way to kick off the serious than with a Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch?

Who knows, it could even lead to a real-life second encounter.

The timescale is yet to be set for the fuboTV and FaceBank launch of the series as more Hall of Famers are said to be on approach for sign-up.

VIRTUAL CHAMPIONSHIP

FaceBank founder John Textor explained further what the Mayweather deal entails.

“If you think this is a video game, you’re wrong,” he said. “This won’t look like anything you’ve ever seen on Xbox even in 4K.

“Our virtual championship boxing will showcase the talents and technology of the visual effects community. It’s combined with the most respected of the military simulation community.

“Our aim is to build a visually stunning, championship-caliber bout that positively impacts the future of fight entertainment.”

Brent Johnson, Managing Partner and CEO of ONE Entertainment Group and working with Mayweather, added: “This is the time for evolved virtual entertainment.

“Floyd is the perfect subject for this revolutionary shift in entertainment.

“He fearlessly approaches new challenges and is never scared of the moment,” stated Johnson.

